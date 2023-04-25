Bigme S6 e-note with built-in ChatGPT, 7.8-inch 300PPI E Ink display launched

Bigme has a new e-note device to offer in the form of the Bigme smart office notebook S6. It is not entirely a new device though but can be considered a reworked version of the Bigme S6 e-note that the company had launched earlier. Among the changes introduced is built-in support for ChatGPT this time, making it the first e-note device to come with such a feature. In fact, Bigme is reported to offer integrated access to ChatGPT on all of its devices with the S6 being the first to be so enabled. Meanwhile, the display too has undergone a change, from the E Ink Kaleido Plus display of the original S6 to a monochrome E Ink display this time though the dimension remains the same at 7.8 inches.

With the generative AI onboard, the new S6 is capable of pulling off such tasks as creating a summary of meeting minutes, writing essays, video scripts, or other compositions, writing e-mails, real-time translation of texts, reading or editing notes, writing codes, and so on. In fact, the list can be endless given how generative AI is smart enough to add to its vast repertoire of skills and continues to evolve over time. With the ChatGPT-enabled S6 e-note at your disposal, Bigme is promising a more streamlined and structured operation of your daily office proceedings.

The user interface has undergone a change too, with the icons now larger and more widely placed. More functions and new icons have also been added all of which should allow for a better touch input and user experience. That is not all as the new UI layout is also designed to allow for quick access to files. You can easily sort the files by date, name, and letter, for better and quicker access to them. Also, with the Bigme xReader reading engine on board along with access to the vast collection of more than 600,000 e-books from JingDong, there shouldn’t be any dearth of reading material covering almost any genre that you might think of.

Bigme also announced it has made improvements to its built-in reading engine, xReader, to enable the reading of books in over 20 popular document formats. The reading engine has also been optimized with over 10 reading format adjustments, 5 reading refresh modes, and 4 double-opening document methods. Users can listen to books and the platform also supports offline voice transcription, a feature that has been implemented for the first time.

Coming to specs, there is the 7.8-inch 1872 x 1404 E ink screen at the top having 300 PPI resolution. On the other side of it lies an octa-core 2.3 GHz processor that is coupled to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, the latter being further expandable to 1 TB via external cards. The e-note also incorporates the company’s proprietary fast brush technology that ensures a faster and smoother refresh rate and the least afterimages.

The UI is also optimized to allow for writing or drawing on the screen right away. All that you have to do is just pick up the pen- A5 smart electromagnetic stylus – and start writing. The viewing experience is also enhanced thanks to the integrated 36-level warm and cold light that ensures optimum reading experience irrespective of the ambient lighting conditions.

Then there is the 5 MP front and 8 MP rear cam as well. Connectivity options include dual-band (2.4G and 5G) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G, and a Type-C port. The e-note also features dour microphone array and dual speakers. Power comes from a 3000 mAh battery. The e-note runs Android 11. It measures 137.5 x 196 x 6.9 mm in length, width, and depth respectively.

The new S6 with built-in ChatGPT will be soon available on the Good e-Reader Store.