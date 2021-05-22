Buy a Kindle now and enjoy free access to Kindle Unlimited

Here is a good reason to splurge on the Kindle e-reader at the moment. It’s not that there wasn’t already but it is just that Amazon has bundled the Kindle e-reader with free access to Kindle Unlimited for three months. What that means is you have both the e-reader as well as the resources needed to make good use of it.

For those who might need an introduction to the Kindle Unlimited, it’s a huge collection of reading material comprising books and magazines as well as audiobooks to listen to. All of it is available for a monthly subscription of $9.99 though buyers of the Kindle e-reader will have it all for free for the first three months.

Also, it couldn’t have been a better time for Amazon to launch the offer, what with all the pandemic situation prevailing that is preventing us from venturing out. All of this has made access to reading material fraught with risk, if not overtly impossible.

In such a scenario, eBooks or audiobooks are almost god-sent as one can have almost unlimited eBooks downloaded to their devices without ever having to step out. Free access to Kindle Unlimited exemplifies just that as there are going to be more than enough reading stuff to see you through the entire summer season, all for free.

The offer though is applicable on only the base Kindle with front light, the Kindle Paperwhite, and the Kindle Oasis. That would mean a Kindle device to suit every budget. The Kindle with front light costs around $90 to $110 while the Kindle Paperwhite costs around $130 to $180. The top-of-the-line Kindle Oasis is the bells-and-whistles e-reader device from Amazon and costs anywhere between $250 and $350.