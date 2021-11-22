E Ink Yuantai promoting digital reading literacy in Taoyuan City in Taiwan

E Ink announced that it is collaborating with the Taoyuan City Government in Taiwan to promote e-paper based smart reading solutions to aid in vision friendly digital reading. In pursuit of this objective, the Education Bureau of Taoyuan City Government has earmarked a dozen middle schools situated in remote and non-urban areas as well as a single middle school situated in the city to be part of the project to create 13 mobile library of e-book readers, CTimes reported.

The benefit of the above project is that students would be saved from physically carrying a lot of paper books. Instead, they can access all such books and other reading materials via an e-reader device weighing a few hundred grams at the most. Also, with the e-readers based on e-paper technology, the students will have almost zero strain on the eyes even from prolonged reading sessions. Plus, the e-paper based e-reader devices last weeks on a single charge, which is definitely a huge advantage as well.

The aim of the above project is to promote digital reading literacy among students. Among the companies that have come forward in support of the above initiative include Yuantai Technology Zhenyao Technology, Lotte Kobo, Tianyu Technology, Tongtai Electronics, Maolin Optoelectronics, Henghao Technology, Innolux Optoelectronics along with other e-paper ecosystem partners all of whom have created a pool of 370 e-reader devices and 30,340 e-books for the students to make good use of.

The e-books accumulated include those in English as well as Chinese and cover a wide range of topics. For instance, there are e-books on social sciences, natural sciences, history and humanities, classic English novels, and so on. Students are encouraged to get along with some reading during breaks, while commuting or whenever they get the time. This will not only help students get rid of the stress from their regular school activities, but this will also help expand their knowledge base, besides also inculcating a habit of reading as well.