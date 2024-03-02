‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Rumoured Cast

Updated March 3rd, 2024. Please note, many of the source materials and links for this piece have changed in the last 24 hours. As such, for now, please note this is the “Suspected Cast”. We will be sure to share the Official Press Release from Warner Bros. when it is issued. We apologise for any inconvenience.

The recent confirmation of a Harry Potter TV series adaptation sent shockwaves of excitement throughout the wizarding world. On Friday February 22nd, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav offered more details for the highly anticipated new HBO Max series “Harry Potter”, which is now set to debut in 2026.

Rumors first emerged that the series was in development 3 years ago, and in April 2023, Warner Bros. confirmed that it was in fact planning to create a “decade-long series” based on the seven original books by author J.K. Rowling. Just as with the feature films, Rowling is involved in this new project as an executive producer. According to WBD, her participation adds more authenticity to the series.

In an interview with Hollywood Reported, Zaslav shared, “I was in London a few weeks ago with Casey [Bloys, HBO and Max chief] and Channing [Dungey, WBD TV chief] and we spent some real time with J.K. and her team. Both sides are thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead. We can’t wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max.”

The Harry Potter books are the highest ranked best-selling fantasy book series of all time. (Over 500 million books worldwide).

Meet the Cast

Harry Potter, played by Toby Woolf

The British actor is 13 years-old. He has previously appeared in The Last Post, Rare Beasts, a film by Billie Piper, as well as Disney+ series Pistol. Woolf was nominated in 2020 for the Young Artist Award in the category of best supporting actor for Summer of Rockets (TV series).

Ron Weasley, played by Joshua Pickering

Joshua Pickering starred along side Jude Law in the most recent adaptation of Peter Pan and Wendy as John. He also played Jack in A Discovery Of Witches.

Hermione Granger, played by Bronte Carmichael

Bronte Carmichael is seventeen and has previously played Leida in Andor, and Madeline in Christopher Robin. Carmichael has had some experience with the mega HBO universe playing Martha, one of Varys’ network of spies, in season eight of Game Of Thrones.

Severus Snape, played by Adam Driver

Widely regarded as the one of greatest actors of his generation, Driver brings authenticity and respect to the Harry Potter series. His superb acting qualities have been showcased in a huge range of unique performances, including his portrayal of complex and divided Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker making him the perfect choice fit to play dark horse character Professor Snape.

Lucius Malfoy, played by Tom Felton

Tom Felton, born in Epsom, Surrey, has been acting since he was 8 years old and received his big acting break in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone as Draco Malfoy. Besides for a passion for acting, Felton is one of the founding owners of Six String Productions, which is a recording company devoted to young musical artists who are often overlooked by major recording lables.

At this time, Tom Felton is the only original cast member to return to the series.

Minerva McGonagall, played by Helen Mirren

Hailing from West London, Mirren has been in making popular and impactful movies for decades. Mirren is known for being down to earth and relatable. An oscar winner herself, Mirren once famously referred to the Academy Awards as, “The crème-de-la-crème of bulls**t”. As such, Mirren is likely to bring an air of quiet approachability and subtle humour to McGonagall’s strict character.

Albus Dumbledore, played by Blair Underwood

Rounding out the main cast is Blair Underwood. Underwood has enjoyed as vast career in film, television and theatre, as an actor, director and producer. An Emmy Award-winner and a two-time Golden Globe Award nominee, the Underwood has also won a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word as co-narrator of Al Gore’s audiobook, An Inconvenient Truth.

It is unknown who other cast members are at this time, however the rumours are swirling and excitement is building.