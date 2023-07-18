iReader Smart 4 Pro e-note offers exemplary features for professionals

iReader has a new e-note device to offer in the form of the iReader Smart 4 Pro Smart Reader. The e-note comes with a 10.3-inch E Ink display up front and a quad-core CPU on the other side of it. The display has a resolution of 1404 x 1872 pixels which translates to a 227 ppi pixel density. The e-paper anti-glare display offers 97 percent reduced interference light and hence should be extremely soothing for the eyes.

Providing the juice is a quite large 4000 mAh battery which iReader claims is good enough to support 120 hours of reading time. Bundled with the e-note is the X-Pen 3 which offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The company said the pen allows for an ultra-low latency writing experience while also supporting global writing in multiple formats. The writing feel too is claimed to be the closest it can be to real paper, offering some sort of rustling sound as well. The electromagnetic pen with an integrated eraser does not need to be charged separately.

The e-note run the company’s proprietary SmartOS software which offers a simple yet convenient environment for you to get along with your job. The OS supports a new schedule management feature designed to allow for ease in operations. The OS also supports a new card-style design that ensures making your way through the device a breeze. The smart note-taking feature will let you compile the notes you have made into a separate book which you can also save on the bookshelf. The e-note otherwise can also be an excellent e-reader complete with dedicated page turn buttons. What’s more, there is also an AI-enabled feature that can read aloud the book for you.

Other convenient features that the e-note comes with include voice-to-text, handwriting-to-text, photo-to-text, and recording-to-text conversion. Then there are transcription and smart drawing features on offer as well. Besides, the Smart 4 Pro supports wireless file transfer, multi-terminal synchronous wireless transmission, cloud synchronization of notes across terminals, and so on. It allows for real-time translation as well and can translate an entire book from Chinese to English as you read.

The Smart 4 Pro is also incredibly thin and light, measuring an excellent 6.4mm in thickness while weighing only 375 grams. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4G/5G WLAN wireless connectivity. There are built-in speakers onboard too as are integrated mic.

On the whole, a nice and well-balanced e-note device that can be perfect for both busy professionals and students.


