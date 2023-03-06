New Huawei MatePad Paper update introduces new e-reader app and improves note-taking

Huawei announced it has launched the e-book reading app which it said has been developed in partnership with Palm Reading and is designed to deliver optimum performance on the Huawei MatePad Paper Ink Tablet. All of it is part of a new update made available to the Huawei E Ink tablet over the air, which, apart from allowing for a better e-book reading experience also enhances the tablet’s note-taking feature on the e-note significantly.

Among the changes that the update brings along is the split-screen note-taking ability, with each portion working independently of the other. Making changes to your notes is easier too, as simply double-clicking the eraser is all that is needed to switch the stylus. Users will be able to make handwritten annotations right on the PDF. Besides, the update also introduces the ability to copy and paste across notes for enhanced convenience.

Other changes that the update introduces include a new AI feature that can categorize folders as well as your e-book library. The e-note will also be able to switch between horizontal and vertical orientation automatically depending on the way the e-note is being held and operated. Another important aspect of the update is that it enables the e-reader app to open e-books of up to 2 GB in size.

The update also optimizes the search features as well so that searching for e-books is now both easier and a lot more accurate. You can jump to a particular page as well. Huawei said the overall stability of notes also gets a boost. The note sync status also gets shown so that you know how much has been synced and how much is still left. You can also customize the icons as well.

However, the update at the moment only applies to the MatePad Paper E Ink Tablet sold in mainland China. The e-notes sold elsewhere in the world will likely have to wait a bit longer for the update to have a wider rollout.