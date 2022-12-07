Huawei MatePad Paper sold more units than the Kindle

The Huawei MatePad Paper E Ink tablet has emerged as a bestseller in China, edging out rivals such as the Amazon Kindle in the process. As HuaweiCentral reported, the above has been revealed in a report published by the Chinese tech research firm, RUNTO that stated the Huawei E Ink tablet sold more than any other e-reader or e-note devices from March till the end of the third quarter in China.

The MatePad Paper was launched in March this year and two months post that, the device became the highest selling model in the segment. By May, it was selling more than the Kindle Youth Edition, recording sales of more than 10,000 units a month in the month of May. In fact, it emerged as the only e-note device to exceed the 10,000 units a month sales milestone. However, while it topped the cumulative sales of E Ink tablet devices from March till the end of Q3, sales began to taper off from August onwards.

This can be attributed to the launch of other competing devices while the sale of the Kindle Youth Edition too came back strongly to reclaim lost ground. The Kindle device has been at the top for the longest stretch of time until the Huawei device toppled it for the first time in years. Meanwhile, Lenovo and Xiaomi too have recently come up with their own take on the e-note device in the form of the Xiaomi Note and Lenovo Yoga Paper respectively. Companies like Onyx Boox, Hanvon, Palm Reading, and such have all launched e-note devices in the recent past, making the segment more competitive than ever before.

While all of these have ensured more options for the buyers and lesser demand for the MatePad Paper, the fact is, it continues to be the strong player in the segment. The e-note features a 10.3-inch E Ink display having 1872 x 1404 pixels 227 PPI resolution. The display offers an 86.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and offers 32-levels of brightness adjustment. The use of an advanced fast refresh tech ensures the tablet is able to display texts, pictures, as well as videos faster than what it usually is with E Ink displays.

The tablet features a Kirin 820E CPU and a Mali-G57 6-core GPU that is coupled to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The device comes with a 3,625 mAh battery backed by a 22.5W charger. Then there also are 4 mics and 2 speakers onboard as well that benefits from the Huawei Histen 7.0 Sound Effect. Accompanying the device is a stylus that will let you take notes or draw on the display for enhanced functionality. The device runs Harmony OS.

The MatePad Paper currently sells for 2699 yuan. It also sells for €499 in Europe.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.