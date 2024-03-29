New Mars10 e-note with 10-inch E Ink Carta display launched in South Korea

The South Korean e-reader store Innospaceone has a new e-note device to offer in the form of Mars10. As is already perceptible, the Mars10 comes with a 10.3-inch HD E Ink Carta display having 1600 x 1200 pixels resolution. That makes for 200 PPI pixel density which might not be the best in class but should be par for the course nonetheless. The display comes with an integrated front light feature and is accompanied by a stylus for taking notes.

Making up the core of the e-note is the Rockchip-RK 3566 processor that works in tandem with 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of internal storage. There is also the option to add another 512 GB via microSD cards, which should be more than enough for storing your documents, PDFs, e-books, audiobooks, and such. The onboard 3200 mAh battery should keep the device alive for a day or two easily even under heavy usage. The e-note otherwise runs Android 11 out of the box, a Reddit post on this further revealed. .

Connectivity options you have with the Mars 10 include Wi-Fi 2.4GHz + 5GHz and Bluetooth 5.0. There is also the USB Type-C port for recharging the device as well as for data transfers. Other specs include integrated mics as well as speakers. It comes in a shade of black and measures 237.3 x 168.2 x 6.4 mm. At 432 grams, it is quite on the lighter side too.

The Mars10 is priced at 379,000 KRW in local currency which comes to around $280 at current conversion rates. That makes for quite an attractive price point for an e-note device that may not have the best of specs but should be just right for everyday tasks.