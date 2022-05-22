Palm Reading launches Smart 3 e-note in moon white color option

It was just a month back that the iReader Smart 3 e-note device was launched. However, that was in a shade of black though Palm Reading is now offering the same in a shade of moon white color. As Gamingsym reported, the moon white color model of the Smart 3 e-note with 64 GB of native storage is priced 2699 yuan. That is slightly higher than the 2299 yuan that the standard 64 GB model announced a month back comes for.

Other specs remain the same. That includes the 10.3-inch E Ink display having 227 PPI resolution and 16-level grayscale algorithm that simulates 256-level grayscale. Under the hood lies a 2 GHz quad-core processor along with 64 GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 4000 mAh battery which the company said will allow for a standby time of around a month.

Another highlight of the Smart 3 e-note is the electromagnetic pen that it comes with. The pen allows for 4096-level of pressure-sensitivity and does not need to be charged separately. The device supports REINK rearrangement engine version 3.0 which allows for rearrangement of the graphics and texts as per the need. The e-note device has a thickness of just 6.2mm and weighs 368 grams.

