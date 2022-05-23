iFLYTEK Air e-note with 7.8-inch E Ink display launched

The iFLYTEK smart office notebook Air featuring a 7.8-inch E Ink screen has been launched in China, ITHome reported. The display which has a resolution of 300 PPI supports a 24-level dual color temperature setting. It comes with a fingerprint scanner as well while incorporating a row of speaker openings at the top of the display engraved within the metal frame. The device otherwise is made of an aerospace-grade magnesium-aluminum alloy that imparts superior strength and rigidity.

Another highlight of the Air e-note is that it measures just 5 mm in thickness and weighs 230 grams. The rear upper end is slightly thicker though and houses the camera module along the right edge of it. The same comes in handy in scanning documents or handwritten notes which can then be saved as electronic files.

The magnetic pen that the Air e-note comes with offers a feel that is similar to writing on plain paper which the company said has much to do with the nylon fiber nib that the pen uses. The nib together with the matte surface of the E Ink display has just the right amount of screen pen friction and fine damping to allow for that feeling you have when writing on paper using a real pen. The pen does not need to be charged too, and you can start writing directly after you have picked it up, just as you would do with a real pen. Further, wiping the display with the rear end of the pen’s cap will erase things written on the display.

Among the other convenient features of the iFlytek Air e-note device include the ability to convert handwritten texts into notes, PDF files, or text. You also have the option to edit, export, share or print the files. Then there is the record feature as well which is aided by an intelligent noise reduction feature to suppress background noise. What’s more, the e-note will be able to translate the text in real-time to English or other foreign languages such as Japanese, Korean, French, Russian, and Spanish.

Coming to core specs, the iFlytek Air e-note comes powered by a 1.8GHz quad-core chipset. The device comes in two configurations – 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage and 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The 7.8-inch E Ink display has a resolution of 1404 x 1872 pixels which translates to a pixel density of 300 PPI. The display also boasts of a 24-level dual color temperature setting which ensures a comfortable reading experience in all lighting conditions.

For optics, there is a 5 MP document scanning camera as well as a range finder. Power comes from a 2600 mAh battery. The device runs Android 11 and includes a Type-C port for charging or data transfer roles. Other connectivity features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. The e-notes support several document formats which include PDF, EPUB TXT, MOBI, JPEG, PNG, xls, ppt, docx, and such.

The iFlytek Air e-note is currently only available in China where it can be bought for 2,799 yuan.