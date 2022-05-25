The Best New e-Readers to buy for Spring 2022

The one good thing about the e-Reader industry, is that it keeps growing. Last year, more new e-readers were produced, than any other year. From what I have seen in 2022, this year will beat last year. There is at least 25 new e-readers and e-notes that have been announced in the first five months of the year and this is good news for bookworms. If you are new to reading on an e-paper screen, this is really the best time to buy something. However, if you are using an older device for your day to day needs, there are plenty of great options to choose from. How do you know what is good and worth your time to buy? Good e-Reader is proud to give you our top picks of the best e-readers for Spring 2022.

Xiaomi has been making a concentrated effort to branch out from exclusively targeting the Chinese market to expanding their E INK devices internationally. The Xiaomi Mix7 is the first product to have English on it, which makes it very compelling. The key selling points is the large 7.8-inch screen and the fact it is a dedicated e-reader that supports lots of book formats. It is running Android 11 and you can install your own apps and third-party app markets. It has the same formfactor as the Amazon Kindle Oasis.

The MatePad Paper is the first E INK e-reader and e-note that Huawei has ever released. It is a great first step, if you can buy one. The tablet is only available in a few European markets, in addition to China. It supports a myriad of languages, including English. The device features an E INK Carta HD display panel with a 10.3 inch screen and a resolution of 1448×1072 with 227 PPI. It has an impressive 86.3% screen-to-body ratio. There is an anti-glare solution and 32 levels of brightness, so it should be readable both at night. There’s also a built-in smart refresh rate, which automatically adjusts to help conserve battery life. This product is geared towards taking notes and freehand drawing. It will come with a suite of apps to make this possible. It ships with the Huawei’s M-Pencil stylus that has 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and just 26ms latency, it’s designed to accurately simulate the experience of pen on paper.

The Hisense Hi Reader is the first dedicated e-reader that Hisense has ever released. The company typically focuses all of their e-paper energies towards Android smartphones with either black and white screens or color EINK. This makes the Hi Reader a very interesting product, it looks like a fully featured phone, upon first glance. However, in reality, it is a pocket friendly book reader with no phone functionality. It is great for not only for reading, but also audiobooks, podcasts and music. It has a candy bar design, which really makes it standout in a crowded market of e-readers that all look alike. It has Android 11 and can sideload in apps. It has a giant 6.7 inch display with 300 PPI. It feels very premium and is really worth buying.

Onyx Boox Nova Air Color is the latest generation e-reader and digital note taking tablet. It is employing On-Cell E INK technology, which dramatically increases color accuracy and a wider gamut. This will result in rich and vibrant colors in all of your favorite digital content, such as comics, magazines and even cover art on ebooks. This might be the best E INK Kaleido Plus 7.8 on the market. It has 300 PPI for black and white content, such as ebooks and 100 PPI for color. It has Android 11 and has full access to the Google Play Store.

The Bime B1 Max+ Color is a tour de force. It is simply the best powerful color e-paper digital note taking device in the world. This device has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a massive quadcore processor. You can freehand draw, take notes, edit PDF files and annointatins ebooks with 20+ different colors. There are precious few large screen digital note taking devices you can buy, and if you are looking for something that will handle all of your favorite Android apps, look no further. It has a 10.3 inch screen and using E INK Kaleido Plus. It has Android 11, which is really modern.

( Editor-in-chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.