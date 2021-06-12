Many people this year will have both of their COVID shots and many will be reading at the beach, on vacation or at summer home near water. A durable and waterproof e-reader might be needed to ensure that no damage will occur to the device. Good e-Reader is proud to give you our top list of the best waterproof e-readers for summer 2021.

Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight Plus 7.8 – This model came out in 2019 and remains the booksellers best waterproof e-reader. It has the IPx7 certification, which allows the device to be submerged in 3ft. of water up to 30 minutes. On a general level, it will be immune to spills from tea or coffee and can be used in the bathtub. If there are water droplets on the screen, it can still be used with the manual page turn buttons, but the touchscreen does not work. If it completely submerged in water, again the touchscreen doesn’t work, but the manual page turn keys do.

Pocketbook Inkpad 3 Pro – This dedicated e-reader came out in 2019 and is very relevant today, it is currently the best waterproof e-reader that the company current offers. It is rated IPX8, which means the device can be immersed into fresh water up to a depth of 2 meters for up to 60 minutes with no harmful effects.

Kindle Oasis 3 – The Kindle Oasis 3 is Amazons flagship e-reader, you can purchase it with WIFI or WIFI and 4G/LTE to connect up to the bookstore, while on the go and purchase ebooks. It meets the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Standard 60529 rating of IPX8 and can withstand immersion in up to 2 meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes.

Kobo Forma – When it comes to flagship e-readers, the Forma stands out in a crowded market. It has Dropbox capabilities, to access your ebook collection in the cloud. Easily borrow ebooks from your public library, right on the device via Overdrive. Kobo is the global number two player behind Amazon. The Forma is also waterproof with a certified IPX8 rating, so you will be able to use it at the beach in the bathtub and it can be completely submerged for up to 60 minutes.

