Upcoming Huawei e-reader/ e-note gets 3C certifications, supports 22.5W fast charging

There have been rumors before which claimed Huawei is slated to launch a slew of new products by end-December. Among those included an e-paper device which is speculated to be either an e-reader or an e-note. Rumors mills also claimed the Chinese manufacturer will be introducing a new digital paper display technology though unfortunately, there is very little that we know of the device at the moment.

That said, a Weibo user by the name ‘TedShuo’ is claiming the new e-paper based device has obtained 3C certification in China which is the Chinese equivalent of the FCC certifications in the US. Further, the device is identified by the model number HMW-W09 and features 22.5 W fast charging tech. The device in question is being manufactured by Huizhou Guanghong Technology Co., Ltd.

However, such bits and pieces of information do not reveal a clear picture of the device. Huawei was earlier known to have applied for registration of several product trademarks which include Matext, Petal Mail, Petal Lilty and Mate Paper. The latter is believed to apply to the upcoming e-paper based e-reader or e-note device.

Among the other devices slated for launch in the coming weeks include a smartwatch that would be able to measure blood pressure and a smartphone with a foldable display that can transform into a tablet.