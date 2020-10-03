The Onyx Boox Max Lumi is the best 13.3 inch digital note that has ever been released. It puts most others to shame due to its robust hardware, and the fact it has a front-light, which is the only model of its kind to have it. Android 10 and Google Play are also major selling points, so you can easily download apps, without the need to sideload them. The only downside of the Lumi, is the price. You will be paying iPad Pro type of money, it is currently retailing for $859 from the Good e-Reader Store.

We have recently conducted a very extensive review of the Max Lumi, one of the best things about it is the software. You can run two apps at the same time, in a split screen view. You can also screencast the display to your PC or mobile phone. It has an HDMI port, so it can even be a secondary monitor, so you can interact with it via the touchscreen and adjust the brightness via the front-lit display and color temperature system.

The note taking experience has totally been revised. It finally has layers, so you can freehand draw, conduct industrial designs or just create works of art. There is new brushes and pens, each one has around 8 different shades of grey and has RGB colors.

The Lumi has 5 different speed modes, that have their time and place. They basically increase performance, at the expense of ghosting and clarity of images. Normal mode is what it comes with by default, all of the text is and images are razor sharp. A2 mode increases page turn speed, accessing menus, launching programs or flipping through a PDF file. X mode is my favorite, you can use complex apps or even watch Youtube videos, it is a sight to behold.

On the hardware side of things, it has more RAM, a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon process and 64GB of internal storage. This really destroys the Remarkable 2, Sony Digital Paper and even the Onyx Boox MAX 3, in terms of performance.

Will you buy the Onyx Boox Max Lumi? Or do you have your eyes set on something else, such as the Onyx Boox Note Air or the Onyx Boox Poke 2 Color?

