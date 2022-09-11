Amazon doubles Kindle Unlimited free trial period to two months

Amazon is offering two months of free Kindle Unlimited subscription at the moment which is up from the one-month trial period that the retailer usually offers. This entails a saving of $20 given that the service otherwise costs $10 every month. After the end of the two-month free trial period, there is going to be a monthly $10 charged every month if you’d wish to keep the membership going. Else, you can always cancel it at the end of the two-month period or anytime you want.

As for reasons to subscribe to Amazon Unlimited, well there are many. There are more than a million e-books that the service offers and includes content from almost any genre you can think of. Plus, there are periodicals, magazines, comic books, manga, and so on. The service includes audiobooks from Audible as well. There are no limits to the number of e-books or audiobooks you can avail of though you can borrow up to 10 pieces at a time.

Further, you don’t need to have a Kindle e-reader to become a member of Kindle Unlimited. The service is available on any Android and iOS device as well along with the Amazon Fire tablet or even popular web browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Apple Safari. It is also available on the Fire TV streaming device or the Echo range of smart home devices as well where Alexa can read aloud any e-book for you.

However, you got to act fast to avail of the offer before it gets withdrawn.