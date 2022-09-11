Here is where you can get Kindles and Fire tablets for really cheap

Retailers offering deals and discounts isn’t anything new. Amazon too isn’t an exception to this. Rather, the retail giant has a special page dedicated to devices that are sold for a heavy discount. Many might not be knowing the existence of such a page though it’s there and can be the best thing that bargain hunters look for. Then again, it usually isn’t without a reason Amazon is offering such devices for a discount, for those usually are used devices that buyers return for some reason or the other. However, there also are overstocked devices listed there as well, stuff that Amazon failed to find buyers for.

As for the used devices, many are those that buyers might have returned if they didn’t find it to their liking. Those are almost like new though Amazon also does a thorough inspection of such devices and also replaces any parts that might not function to the optimum. It does a full diagnostic test which includes secure data wiping besides also updating the software wherever applicable. That way, you can be rest assured, that the refurbished devices that you buy will have quite a few years of life left in them and can be as good as new.

What’s more, there is a page that is exclusive to only Amazon devices such as the Kindle e-reader, Fire tablet, Echo Show, Fire TV, and so on. Take for instance there is the certified refurbished Kindle Oasis that is selling for $189.99, which is 21 percent less than the usual price. Then there also is the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB (certified refurbished) that is selling for $99.99, which is 20 percent off the regular price.

Also on offer is a 10th generation 2020 model Fire HD 8 Tablet (certified refurbished) that is selling for 50 percent off while a 2019 model Fire HD 10 Tablet (Certified Refurbished) is selling for $64.9, which is 46 percent less than the usual price.

Another benefit of the bargain site is that there aren’t too many products listed. So, if you don’t mind buying used stuff, you can come across something nice right away. There is no unlimited scrolling to do as is the case on the regular Amazon site.