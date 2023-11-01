Amazon Send-to-Kindle for MOBI is discontinued

Amazon had earlier sent out several emails warning users that the send-to-kindle feature would stop supporting the .mobi format starting November 1, 2023. So, anyone who wants to sideload any books they have in .mobi format from their computer to their Kindle devices won’t be able to do so using the Send-to-kindle feature.

This, however, should not be a cause for concern for Kindle users at large, given that other means of sideloading files to your Kindle are available as before. This includes simply connecting your Kindle to your computer using a USB cable and transferring the said file via drag-and-drop. You can also transfer files to your Kindle using Calibre.

Also, if you are keen on having e-books transferred to your Kindle using the send-to-kindle feature, you will first need to convert the e-book format from .mobi to any other format that the Kindle supports. These formats can include AZW, AZW3, PDF, or ePUB.

Another thing to keep in mind is that this will not have any effect on books bought directly from Amazon. So, for those who source most or all of their books via Amazon, there’s no need to worry. Additionally, your Kindle devices will work just fine, with all the features available to you as they should. There won’t be any feature or performance limitations imposed on Kindle devices, whether they are new or old, due to the above regulation.

That said, it is going to be interesting to see how things pan out in the future, and how the above plays out in different generations of Kindle devices later on.