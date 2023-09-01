Another Kindle update, the second in a month, now available

Unusual it might seem, but Amazon has another update that it has made available for the Kindle. This comes close on the heels of the update it had rolled out just weeks back. Further, as with the last update, the company has no release notes to reveal, except the usual stuff that accompanies every update, that there is going to be performance improvements and bug fixes to be expected out of the latest release.

Interestingly, the update has the version number 5.16.3, which when compared with the last update – 5.16.2.1.1 – makes the latest iteration seem a significant upgrade. Unfortunately, it is not known how significant the changes are. In any case, Amazon issuing a new update just within weeks of the last updates makes us wonder if there is anything seriously amiss with the Kindle. It can be like there is a bug or anything of that sort that poses a grave security risk, enough for Amazon to come up with a new update to patch the same.

Another interesting aspect of the latest update which, as the eBook Reader Blog pointed out is that the latest update seems to be only applicable to the Kindle Paperwhite 10th generation or later models. All older Kindle devices including the Kindle Oasis miss out on the update. At least that’s how things stand at the moment though it’s likely the update will see a wider rollout in the coming days.

Another possibility is that Amazon might be bringing the curtains down on updates for older Kindle models. Chances are that it is only the 10th gen Kindle Paperwhite and more recent Kindle devices would henceforth be getting new updates while all older devices would be missing out on the same. In any case, Amazon promises to make available updates for up to four years after a particular Kindle model is put up for sale on its site.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t already received the update, you can manually do the same via the Kindle Software Update page.