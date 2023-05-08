Here are all of the Kindle e-reader deals available for Mother’s Day

Amazon offers deals and discounts on all its Kindle and Fire devices almost all year round. Now, with Mother’s Day fast approaching, it was only a matter of time before it came up with its deals bouquet covering the entire range of Kindle e-readers. All Kindle Paperwhite models as well as the year 2022 model Kindle devices have been discounted, which range from anywhere between $20 and $50.

What’s nice is that Amazon is also offering a nice deal on the Kindle Scribe which it had announced earlier. Amazon however stated the deal on Kindle Scribe has nothing to do with the current Mother’s Day sale now underway. It is also not known till when the Kindle Scribe deal is going to remain valid, or whether it will be withdrawn before Mother’s Day even though that might seem a bit odd. Nonetheless, Amazon is still providing a Mother’s Day coupon code – SCRIBE4MOM – to Scribe buyers which entitles them to $25 worth of e-book credit.

Here meanwhile is the full list of Kindle devices that have been discounted on account of Mother’s Day.

The 2022 Kindle is $20 off to be now priced at $79.99.

The Kindle Kids Kindle is getting a discount of $40 to be now priced at $79.99.

The 8 GB Kindle Paperwhite 5 is now selling for $109.99, which is $30 less than the usual price.

The 16 GB model of the Kindle Paperwhite 5 is getting discounted by $35 to be now priced at $114.99.

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids model with 8 gigs of storage has been discounted by $50 to be now priced at $109.99.

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids model with 16 GB of onboard storage is also getting discounted by $50 to be now priced at $119.99.

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is now selling for $144.99 which is $45 less than its regular price.

Coming to the Kindle Scribe, it is getting a discount of $57 as part of the Prime Exclusive Deal to be now priced at $282.99. Further, as already stated, using the code SCRIBE4MOM will let you avail of a $25 e-book credit.

Apart from the Kindle devices, there are a bunch of Kindle covers that have also been discounted as part of the Mother’s Day sale. Discounts range from $5 to up to $25.

Here is the complete list.