Here is how you can load content onto your Kindle

Chances are that you have been gifted a new Kindle e-reader this holiday season. Or maybe you bought it yourself to give vent to your passion for reading. As you might have already known or will soon discover, there simply isn’t any dearth of e-books to read on your new Kindle.

However, there is more to reading e-books on your Kindle as the device can do much more than that. Rather, it can also display other documents on the Kindle, apart from comic books, and maybe even pictures as well. Sure, the picture won’t look as great on the e-ink display but it still takes on a different perspective and looks interesting on the Kindle.

Here is how you can convert different content types and load them onto a Kindle.

Instapaper

It is a read-it-later service that you can use to collect articles in their most basic form from the web. It offers a send to Kindle option on its user interface, using which you can send the material on to your Kindle device. However, for all the benefits it offers, the service requires you to subscribe to Instapaper Premium for $3 a month or $30 a year

Browser extension

Browsers such as Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge come with a Send to Kindle extension. This enables the content displayed on the browser to be converted into a format that the Kindle is able to recognize easily. This way, you can get to read articles, research notes, scholarly pieces, or just about anything that catches your fancy by sending it to your Kindle.

Kindle Experimental Browser

This might come as a surprise to many, but your Kindle does come bundled with its own browser, and it indeed is named the Experimental browser. Well, it sure might have started as an experiment but what is intriguing is that its status has remained unchanged for nearly a decade now. You can get to it via the three dots on the top right corner of the home screen. You can use this to browse the web and read the content even if it isn’t the best way to do it. Nonetheless, it serves the purpose even if in a less than an ideal manner.

Send to Kindle by E-mail

Any file type that can be attached to an email can be converted for comprehension on a Kindle. Those include word documents, PDF files, HTML content, or even an image as well. The process is simple as you just have to send the content as an attachment to your Kindle e-mail id.

If you aren’t aware, or a first-generation user of a Kindle device, every Kindle owner is entitled to a special Kindle e-mail address. Any content that you send as an attachment to this e-mail address gets downloaded to your Kindle device once you have synced the device.

Kindle Comic Converter

This should appeal to those who are addicted to comic books. To get you started on this, the Kindle Comic Converter is an app that takes input files of the type PNG, JPG, GIF, CBZ, VBR, and CB7 and converts them to output e-books in EPUB or MOBI format. This makes for a simple solution to get comics or manga content readied for your Kindle device. In fact, KCC is indispensable if you love comic books or graphics novels as Kindles does not support CBZ or CBR formats.

Via USB port

This is one of the easiest ways to get content loaded onto your Kindle device. All you have to do is connect your Kindle to your PC – either Mac or Windows – and drag and drop the content on to the Documents folder on your Kindle that should be appearing under File Explorer on your PC.



