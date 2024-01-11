Kindle Quick Archive now more accessible post new software update can let you free some storage

One of the benefits of the latest Kindle software update is that it has now brought forth the Storage Management section, something that used to remain deeply embedded within Settings with previous software versions. That also led to it being relatively a lesser explored feature of the Kindle e-reader though the same is now more easily accessible post the update.

Just go to Settings > Device options, and then Storage Management. There you will find the Quick Archive feature, which as the e-Book Reader Blog stated, will let you archive content that you haven’t accessed in the recent past, thereby opening up some storage in the process. You have the option to archive content based on how long you have last accessed the same. It can be 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year.

The point to note here is that the Quick Archive feature has always been there. It is just that it remained embedded deep under the Settings section making it easy to miss out on but not anymore. Earlier, you had to go to Settings > Device Options, then scroll down and select Advanced Options, and then scroll down again to find Storage Management. Tapping on it would reveal Quick Archive.

Also, with Kindle devices now coming with more storage is another reason we don’t need Quick Archive that often. Anyway, the other thing to keep in mind is that Quick Archive only applies to content downloaded from Amazon. Anything that you have sideloaded onto your device will continue to occupy Kindle’s internal storage.

Apart from this, you also have the option to delete content selectively by content type using the Manual Removal section. You can opt to delete specific audiobooks, periodicals, personal documents, and more, and is easier than individually removing items from the library list.