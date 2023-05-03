Kindle Scribe Prime Exclusive Deal has brought its price down to its lowest since launch

The Kindle Scribe is on sale right now with prices down by up to $70. That’s the highest discount the Kindle e-note device has ever been provided. The 16 GB model of the Scribe is now available for $282.99, which is inclusive of the basic pen. That makes for a discount of $57 and is the lowest price the Scribe has ever sold since it was launched late last year.

The Scribe model with 32 gigs of internal storage is getting a higher $65 price revision so that it is now selling for $324.99, which again is inclusive of the premium pen. The discount is the highest at $70 on the 64 GB model which is selling for $349.99. The prices are really lucrative compared to other 10-inch e-notes and is almost the same as that of the Kindle Oasis.

Amazon however has specified it as a ‘Prime Exclusive Deal, which means only Prime members will be able to avail of the special prices. What is interesting is that the sale comes close on the heels of the e-note getting a hefty software update which has enhanced the appeal of the Kindle Scribe all the more.

It is not known though how long the sale is going to last or if there is going to be anything similar on offer for non-Prime members as well. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, Amazon is sure to have a special sale for its Kindle range of e-readers soon. Maybe there will be some offer going for the Scribe as well at the time.

Stay tuned.