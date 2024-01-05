New Woot sale offering refurbed Kindle Oasis and Fire tablet devices at cheap rates

Amazon holds sales of the Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets occasionally on Woot where most of the devices are offered at almost dirt-cheap prices. The only caveat here is that the devices offered are in refurbished condition. Amazon however claims all of its refurbished devices are put through a thorough checking procedure to ensure the device performs to the optimum at all times and is fully functional. The battery is checked and the software is updated to reflect the latest build.

While all of that is good, the not-so-good news here is that most of the e-readers and Fire tablet devices are already sold out. Here is what is available right now.

It is the 9th gen Oasis from 2017 that is available to buy right now for $99.99. This applies to the model with 32 GB of storage and comes in shades of Graphite and Gold. Each buyer is limited to ordering up to three units of the Oasis e-readers.

The Fire HD 10 tablet on sale happens to be a 2019 model and is on offer for $39.99. For that price, you get the version with 32 GB of storage and is ad-supported. The latter means there are going to be ads shown on the lock screen. The tablet otherwise comes with a 10.1-inch display having 1080p resolution. Here again, each buyer is allowed to buy up to 3 units of the tablet.

The tablet on offer happens to be the 7th gen model that was first launched in 2017. However, all versions of the tablet are sold out so that it is only the 64 GB version done up in a Black shade that is available right now for $39.99. Each buyer is limited to buying two units of the device.

It is the 8th gen 2018 model of the Fire HD 8 Tablet that is available to buy for $24.99. The tablet comes in a Black shade and offers 16 GB of native storage. Each buyer can order up to 10 of these tablet devices.

It is the 2021 model of the Fire HD 10 Plus tablet that is on sale for $74.99. The tablet comes with a 10.1-inch 1080p display with lock-screen ads and 64 gigs of internal memory. Each buyer is allowed to buy up to 3 units of the tablet.

The sale will remain live for 5 more days or until stocks last.