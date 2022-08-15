Now is a good time to buy Kindle, Amazon has a huge sale going on

If you are looking to get a Kindle on sale, now is the time. There are plenty of deals to be had for customers living in Canada and the United States. The Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and Kindle Oasis 3 have all received price drops. This is the first time since Amazon Prime Day that the discounts have been this pronounced.

Canadian Sales

US Sales

I would likely recommend to buy the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition as the top pick. The 11th Generation Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition is breaking new ground when it comes to a modern e-reader. It checks all the right boxes for a premium level device. It has a larger 6.8-inch screen, 32GB of storage, USB-C and has the same white and amber LED lights that the Kindle Oasis employs. You can adjust the lights with a slider bar, but they can be automatically adjusted, based on your environment with the ambient light sensor. This is the first Kindle that has QI wireless charging, and Amazon is selling a new docking station for it. The biggest selling point is the inclusion of E INK Carta 1200, which is a new e-paper panel that came out in 2021. It increases page turn speed by 25% and overall performance by 30%.

The Signature Edition meets all the customers needs for an amazing Kindle experience. People have been begging for years for the company to adopt USB-C and they did. A better lighting system was also high on the wish-list, and this is available. Likely the biggest thing that people wanted, no pun intended, was a larger screen, to provide more text on the screen, and Amazon listened. Therefore, I think this is simply the best Kindle ever made.