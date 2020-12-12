Kobo Clara HD on sale for $99 until Christmas

The Kobo Clara HD is on sale in the United States for $99 until Christmas on the main Kobo website and Walmart. The e-reader can also be purchased in Canada for $119, the regular price is $149.00, so this is a pretty good deal. Chapters/Indigo is also matching the sale price, if you are near one of their bookstores and can brave the lines.

The Kobo Nia might be the cheapest e-reader that the company makes, but with 127 PPI, it is not easy on the eyes. The Kobo Clara HD is the next step up, but has a glorious 300 PPI display. This makes a huge difference if you want to read ebooks over a long period of time, because the fonts are crisper. The Clara has a bookstore available, where you can buy all of the latest titles, if you want to borrow them from the public library instead, it has Overdrive right on the device. All you need to do is enter your four digit PIN code, browse your local branches collection, borrow and read. This makes Kobo one of the best choices for people who want to save money.

If you want to learn all about the Clara HD, Good e-Reader has a very comprehensive review, along with an unboxing and review video.

