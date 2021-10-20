Onyx Boox Max Lumi, Note 3 and Note Air on Sale

Good e-Reader is having a sale on the previous generation digital note taking devices from Onyx Boox. The regular price on the Max Lumi 1 is $879.99, and it is now available for $819.99. This is one of the best 13.3 inch devices on the market, due to it having great hardware, but also a front-lit display and color temperature system. The Note Air, has one of the most thought provoking and innovative designs, this A5 based e-notes regular price is $479.99, but it now on sale for $429.99. Meanwhile, the Note 3, has a bit better hardware specs than the Note Air, the everyday price is $549, but you can get it today for $499. Finally, the best color e-reader in the world is also on sale, the normal price is $419.99 and it is on sale for $399.

One of the reasons why we are having this sale, is primarily attributed to the new line of products that will be available sometime in November. The Lumi 2, Note Air 2 and Note 5 are incremental upgrades, packing in a better processor, more RAM and additional internal storage. Battery life has also been improved.