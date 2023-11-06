Good e-Reader

Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C Pro E-Note Review

Onyx Boox’s latest product in their portfolio is the Tab Ultra C Pro. This is their premium tablet utilizing the newest generation of Kaleido 3 colour e-paper. This product is designed as a productivity machine and not simply digital paper. You can freehand draw, take notes using 16 different colours, and annotate PDF files. There is an optional keyboard that has a trackpad that attaches to the device via Pogo pins. There are various shortcuts to launch specific apps and even adjust the front-lit display and colour temperature system.

Onyx has a huge number of products they currently sell, and there isn’t much distinction between the various models. They released the Note Air 3 C in October, which is the same thing as the Tab Ultra C Pro, except the Pro has a little bit better specs, but not by much. The Palma was released in late September, and it is an e-reader that has the same clam-shell design as a smartphone. In July they released the Tab Mini C with a 7.8-inch Kaleido 3 display, which was also a note-taker and also the Onyx Boox Page, a dedicated book reader with manual page-turn buttons and a 7-inch screen.  In May, they issued the Poke 5, which was another dedicated ebook reader, with 6-inch screen and the Tab Ultra C, which has been discontinued and the Tab Ultra C Pro is taking its place. Finally, in January, they unveiled the Tab X, which was a 13.3-inch e-note that can read A4 documents.

As you can see, Onyx has released a staggering number of e-readers and e-notes this year and continues to sell the Note series from 2022 and older products. Knowing what product will fit the bill and what is worth spending your money on can be unclear. I think it all comes down to screen size and the Android version. The Note Air 3C with a 10.3 inch 300 PPI for B&W and 150 PPI for colour and the new Tab Ultra C Pro are the only two e-notes on the market running Google Android 12 with full access to the Google Play Store. All of the other Onyx devices released this year only have Android 11. Onyx has confirmed with Good e-Reader that when you buy a product with a specific version of Android, they will never upgrade older devices with a newer version of Android, so you are stuck.

I will break down the best Onyx devices for screen size. The Tab Ultra C Pro is the best 10.3-inch on the market, which is excellent for reading A5 documents. The Tab X is the best 13.3-inch e-note, ideal for A4 documents, which is the native format for PDF files. The Page is the best 7-inch category, and the Poke 5 is the best for the 6-inch class.

Hardware

The Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C Pro has a 10.3-inch E INK Carta 1200 display panel with 300 PPI for black and white content and 150 for colour. This should make it ideal for reading and editing A5 documents. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. It has warm and cool lighting to read in the dark and a slider bar to control the brightness levels.

It is sometimes difficult to know what these technologies mean and how they will enrich users’ overall experience. Let us talk about E Ink Carta 1200; it delivers a 20% increase in response time over E Ink Carta 1000 and an improvement in the contrast ratio of 15%. E Ink Carta 1200 offers the same benefits as Carta 1000. In addition, faster response time enables smoother handwriting and animations on EPD displays. E Ink Carta 1000 & 1200 both support Regal technology for image updates. Regal eliminates the need for a complete refresh, giving viewers smoother viewing transitions. This is why on modern e-readers and e-notes, you can often read an ebook, and there will only be a refresh every 20 pages.

What exactly is E INK Kaleido 3? The latest generation colour e-paper offers richer colours, increasing its colour saturation by 30% compared to the previous generation, E Ink Kaleido Plus, in addition to 16 levels of grayscale and 4,096 colours. Kaleido 3 also supports E Ink ComfortGaze, a new front light technology that reduces the amount of blue light, with a reduced Blue Light Ratio and Blue Light Toxicity Factor by up to 60% and 24%, respectively. BLR is the toxic blue to total blue light output ratio, and BLTF is the brightness to hazardous blue ratio. Additionally, the responsiveness of the ink means that Kaleido 3 can play animations and videos with the different speed modes that Onyx offers.

The Tab Ultra C Pro is primarily geared towards freehand drawing, taking notes and editing PDF files. This is accomplished via the dedicated drawing app and PDF rendering engine. The WACOM screen ensures that you can do all of the above with the accompanying Boox Pen 2 Pro stylus with an eraser. There are 16 colours to select when drawing; Onyx has one of the best drawing experiences in the digital paper industry. Who has the best? It is hard to beat the Remarkable 2; they are the industry leader.

The Tab Ultra C Pro has a Qualcomm 2.8GHz Octa-core CPU and a 16MP camera with LED flash and OCR functionality. What is OCR? You can use the camera to take a picture of text, and it will automatically convert the image to pure text. This text can be shared with friends via Bluetooth or email. Onyx has confirmed that this model is 13% quicker than the Tab Ultra C, and download speeds have also been enhanced. There is 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, with a MicroSD card slot for an additional 2TB. It is designed as a professional productivity tool. Users can achieve the most flexibility. It has Bluetooth 5.0 to connect wireless headphones and earbuds and two speakers to listen to audiobooks, music or podcasts. A microphone is available for TTS and also voice communication apps. WIFI can connect to the internet, powered by a 4600 mAh battery.

Onyx is billing this device as an e-note and for productivity. There is an optional full QWERTY keyboard with a trackpad. It employs a material that resists fingerprints, and the backside is designed with a hollow space to accommodate the camera. You can experience smooth typing with the keyboard, enhance productivity with shortcuts, and navigate using the trackpad effortlessly. There are all sorts of shortcuts to change the brightness of the lighting, spellcheck, look up words on Wikipedia, launch specific apps and more. It retails for $149 and can be purchased from the Good e-Reader Store.

Software

The Boox Tab Ultra C Pro is running Google Android 12 and has full access to the Google Play Store, which is preinstalled. Users can sign into their account and start downloading apps that have already been downloaded or purchased on other Android phones or tablets. Onyx is running Boox OS, which is a customized launcher that is an optimizer for e-paper e-readers, e-notes and tablets. The company constantly pushes out firmware updates to refine the reading, writing and general performance. They do this every few months, which is suitable for users who can invest in the Onyx platform, knowing that it will be supported for at least five years.

This is the fastest Onyx product we have ever reviewed. If you launch an app, it automatically opens. Navigating around Google Play is instant; even animations play correctly. Browsing the UI and settings menu is lightning-fast. This is with the standard speed model too. I don’t know what Onyx did underneath the hood on a software level, but compared to the Page or Nova Air 3C, this blows them out of the water with performance. You have to watch our YouTube review at the bottom of the post to appreciate Onyx Boox’s advances with the Tab Ultra C Pro.

Onyx has a brand new user interface that has been on all of their 2023 products. The navigation bar is on the bottom, and the UI elements change, depending on what you have open, such as the Note taking app, reading app, Google Play or the internet browser. The home screen gives shortcuts to the library, note-taking app, file browser, and settings. You can click on things to launch specific elements, supporting gesture control. If you swipe upwards from the bottom of the Ultra, below the icons, you will automatically go to the home screen. If you swipe down from the top, you get the typical Android notifications. Swipe downward where the WIFI and click symbol is, and you will launch the main settings dropdown menu. If you long press on the main home screen, you can now add widgets, which is exciting. There are a few stock ones, such as calendar, weather and clock, but you can download additional ones from Google Play.

The main dropdown is called Control Center. This is where you can establish a WIFI network, Bluetooth connections, access the E INK Control Center, rotate, screen cast, mute notifications, enable/disable the touchscreen, split screen view, screen recording, Boox Drop, Screenshot, Do Not Disturb mode and screen refresh. You can also adjust the volume of the two stereo speakers or if you are using Bluetooth headphones. The front light and colour temperature system can also be changed here. A tiny gear setting also allows you to enable or disable any of the options listed here on the Control Center.

E INK Control Center is beneficial. You can control the dark and light levels of the entire device. This helps with contrast. I prefer to have the icons and text slightly darker than the default setting. You can also augment the light and dark values per app. So, you downloaded the Kindle app but found the UI and text a bit dark. You can access the Control Center, adjust the darker values, and they will always be there whenever you launch the app in the future.

Onyx has changed the naming conventions of their speed modes. They are now called HD, the default standard, and Balanced, which gives you a nice blend of increased performance with slight image degradation. Fast offers kick the Ultra into overdrive, making it even quicker. At the same time, Ultrafast is ideal for watching streaming video or listening to audio, from sources such as YouTube or Spotify.

Onyx has also changed the settings menu. The main navigation bar is now on the right side, and all data from the fields is now on the right side. This gives you a standard Android interface. Some of the most notable functions here are controlling the new gesture controls and how you gesture to do specific things. You can swipe in particular ways to refresh the screen, which helps eliminate the ghosting from the faster speed modes. Desktop settings is where you can add your screen saver or power off images. The display is where you can change the system fonts and text sizes. Brightness, screen timeout, and auto sleep are also helpful. Onyx has added a new feature called full refresh frequency. This is controlled by tapping the screen with the stylus or your finger. The default value is 5, but you can change it to whatever you want; I like 3. So if you quickly tap the screen three times, no matter where you are on the device, the net will a refresh.

The Camera is out of this world. You can take a picture of a document or a book, and the OCR functionality will convert it to pure text. This text can be copied and pasted to the note-taking app or edited with any of the apps you have installed on the Ultra. However, you don’t exclusively need to use the camera to take pictures of books, but also selfies and all of these are stored in the devices picture folder.

Honestly, it is refreshing to see Onyx revise the user interface and settings and introduce tons of new features and enhancements. It just seems more dynamic. That stupid little ball that gives you quick shortcuts on most other Onyx products is not on this device, thankfully. I could never get used to it and disabled it, because it was annoying to look at, and I always clicked on it accidentally. Likely, these new changes will only apply to feature Tab series tablets.

Writing and Drawing

The Tab Ultra C Pro s a dedicated digital note-taking device that allows you to draw freehand, make notes, or doodle in colour. Eighteen colour combinations can be selected, just the primary colours. When you are done drawing, you can save the notebook to the device, export it as a PNG or PDF file, and copy it to your PC/MAC. Once it is opened on your computer, you can view the document in all the colours you made.

When you want to draw something there is a slew of pens and pencils, and even other tools like a mechanical pencil and highlighter, fountain pen, paintbrush, ballpoint pen or text. There are also line thickness settings to get thinner or thicker lines, but don’t forget, the stylus has pressure sensitivity too.

One of the features I like is using layers. This system is similar to popular photo editing software such as Adobe Photoshop. As an essential feature that users frequently required, layers can help people take notes without ruining the templates and draw details while retaining the original layout. The built-in Notes app supports you to add up to five layers currently. As the template is the base layer, you can simultaneously have up to six layers. By selecting a template as the base layer, you can give your work comprehensive layout instructions. You can choose from local space, cloud space, or custom templates in png format to give a page a specific look.

But what else can it do? You can use screencast whatever is on your Tab Ultra C Pro directly to your PC. This is useful during meetings or to show people what you have been working on rather than crowding around the e-reader. Onyx also has a companion app Android and they are working on an IOS version. This is optional to use. It lets you sync everything on the Ultra C to your smartphone or from your smartphone to the Note. Onyx also provides 10GB of cloud storage for everything in their cloud. You only need to use the companion app if you want smartphone integration.

There are a few important features worth mentioning. Documents can have 500 pages on them to have extensive notes. I also like saving your favourite pen settings to the entire UI, so you can select each one by tapping your finger on it or with the stylus. For example, Pen 1 can have a pencil with thick lines and be back. Pen 2 can be a highlighter with RED and thin lines; Pen 3 can be a brush with thick lines. I also like how you can import pictures from Dropbox or Google Drive right into the notes, resize them in a message, and edit them.

The A5 screen is perfect for editing PDF files. This is one of the big draws of purchasing it. You can start drawing on PDF files as soon as they are loaded and save the edited file as a different file name or overwrite the original. You get a different interface when editing PDF files than the standard drawing experience on the note taking app. Even with the normal HD mode, I have never seen an Onyx Boox product perform so well with PDF files. Page turns are instant, there is no latency, and it is like using an iPad. Suppose you try pinching and zooming a PDF, a small notification window popups and asks if you to turn the function on. Other Onyx models have this feature but are buried in various sub-menus.

With constant firmware updates, the Notes app provides even more powerful tools than ever. You can use handwriting recognition (AI tool) to quickly transform your handwritten notes into text. You can also insert recordings, pictures, attachments, and links to an internal page or an external website to make your messages look vivid.

Reading

The Tab Ultra C Pro makes a perfect e-reader to consume books, comics, manga PDF files and other digital content. This is because it has an A5-sized screen and a 10.3-inch display. There is tons of real estate for all text to fit evenly across the screen. Flipping pages is ultra-fast and even faster if you engage in any speed modes from the E INK Control Center. The image quality is very pronounced, so if you are looking for a multipurpose tablet to read, this one’s for you.

The e-reading experience starts with the stock app Neoreader;. It is where you can sideload all your content with many options for font sizes, font type, alignment, line spacing and margins. It supports PRC, RTF, Doc, Text, DJVU, PDF, Mobi, FB2, EPUB, CBR and CBZ. CBZ and CBR support is excellent for sideloading in Manga files since this is the most popular online format. However, Amazon delivers manga in AZW3 and Kobo/Google via EPUB. You don’t need to worry about forms if you install apps such as VIZ or manga apps.

PDF files are enjoyable, whether replicas from, say a Newspaper, Dungeons and Dragons source material or even a contract. You can quickly sign your documents with a flourish of the stylus or use your fingers for handwriting. You can quickly fill in boxes  and write in fields. Manga is also excellent. However, your mileage might vary depending on whether you are using a dedicated app or sideloading your own content.

The Tab Ultr4a shines when you access Google Play and download your favourite apps. This gives you tremendous flexibility and freedom to use whatever reading or news apps you usually use on your smartphone or tablet. I know many people always install Libby to read eBooks or listen to audiobooks borrowed from the public library. The Kindle reading app is the most popular since it was initially developed for smartphones and tablets. The page turn animation always looks nice and pretty, but it really struggles on E INK devices due to the refresh issue. This is why Onyx made enhancements to the app on a system level to eliminate animated page turns, so it is seamless and robust when you turn a page. Over the years, they have optimized many other apps but tend to focus on the writing experience on their extensive line of e-notes.

Reading in colour is tremendous on the Tab Ultra C Pro. Whether using sideloaded content from cloud storage or your computer or apps to access content, the colour is amazing. E INK has made great strides in refining colour e-paper, and K3 is the best. Your black and white text’s backgrounds are entirely grey, similar to the location of the Kindle or Kobo. Due to the 300 PPI, text looks razor sharp; there are no anti-aliasing issues.

Wrap Up

This is an odd unit if you think about it. It’s promoted as almost like a laptop, is labelled as an E INK PC on the back of the box, and features an OPTIONAL keyboard cover with trackpad. All of this will set you back USD 800 when all is said and done. Not only that, the full package, in your hands, weighs nearly 1 kg or almost two and a half pounds

This unit is taking the helm from the now discontinued tab ultra-c, which didn’t even last 365 days before this replaced it, as a pretty terrible homage for anyone that spent $600 a year ago.
However, when you look at it, this unit is taking a page out of the book of Bigme in that it features just about everything you can throw at it, from an SD card to stereo speakers and a camera bump that is taller than the pyramids of Egypt. It performs well, has Kaleido 3 colon e ink, and comes with a Pen 2 Pro, which is a little bit of a bonus, seeing as most of their units gives you the Pen 2 Plus.


