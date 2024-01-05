Amazon Fire HD 10 discounted to just $80 but only for a day

Those looking for a decent tablet but at a really affordable price have a nice option in the form of the Amazon Fire HD 10. The deal that is available from QVC is slated to last only a day, which means you have to hurry to be able to have one. The price is set at $80, which is quite appealing considering that it is the latest 2023 model of the tablet that is being offered.

This also happens to be the lowest price that the latest model of the Fire HD 10 tablet has ever sold for. The tablet was also on sale during Black Friday for the same price of $80. The same otherwise sells for $140. The tablet offers 32 GB of storage and comes in attractive shades of green, lavender, and black.

The tablet comes powered by an octa-core 2GHz processor that is coupled with a 3 GB RAM. Also, a good thing here is that the 32 GB of built-in storage is expandable via microSD cards. The 10.1-inch display offers a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. There are HD cameras at the front and rear. That said, let there be no doubt of the tablet being the most snappy around.

Rather, the Fire HD 10, as it is with all of its ilk, is designed as a media consumption device, something that it serves with elan. Whether be it reading e-books, playing games, listening to audiobooks, or streaming music or movies, the Fire HD 10 can do all of it without being exemplary in any aspect.