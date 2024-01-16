Amazon is having another sale for Fire Tablets

If you are on the fence, whether or not you want an affordable Fire tablet in your life and have been waiting for them to go back on sale, there is good news. Amazon is currently running a sale, and anyone can participate, no Prime membership is warranted. The company has discounted most of their their entire range, from the Fire 8 to the brand new Fire Max 11. Some of the savings are over $75, so this is a perfect time to get one
- Amazon Fire HD 8 – Sale Price $79.99 with a $35 discount
- Amazon Fire HD 10 – Sale Price $119.99 with a $75.00 discount
- Amazon Fire Max 11 with Keyboard – Sale Price $264 with a $55 discount
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro – Sale Price $179 with a $54 discount
