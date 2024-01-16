Good e-Reader

Amazon is having another sale for Fire Tablets

By Leave a Comment

If you are on the fence, whether or not you want an affordable Fire tablet in your life and have been waiting for them to go back on sale, there is good news. Amazon is currently running a sale, and anyone can participate, no Prime membership is warranted. The company has discounted most of their their entire range, from the Fire 8 to the brand new Fire Max 11. Some of the savings are over $75, so this is a perfect time to get one

Editor-in-chief | michael@goodereader.com | + posts

Michael Kozlowski has written about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. Newspapers and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times have picked up his articles. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit
0