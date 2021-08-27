Apple expected to launch thinner iPad 9 this September powered by A13 Bionic

Apple is reported to have an event lined up next month, and there are a host of devices expected to be launched at the time. Prime among them is of course the iPhone 13 along with maybe the Apple Watch Series 7, the new AirPods 3, and the MacBook Pro. Then there also is the 9th gen iPad that too could be part of the launch party, together with the iPad Mini 6 as well.

However, unlike the iPad Mini 6 that is expected to go for a thorough makeover, the iPad 9 is rumored to continue with the same basic form factor, save for a thinner profile this time. As Mark Gurman of Bloomberg pointed out, that includes thick bezels for the top and bottom, with the chin also hosting the classic Home button together with Touch ID as well. With the width getting downsized, there likely will be a similar reduction in weight as well.

Bloomberg’s @markgurman details Apple’s plans for new iPhone updates later this year, along with new Apple watches, airpods and more https://t.co/SCBvhfAGip pic.twitter.com/3xo0fHqbnD — Bloomberg (@business) August 19, 2021

Coming to the choice of processor, chances are that it is the A13 Bionic chip that would be powering the 9th-gen iPad. This assumption stems from the fact that the 8th-gen iPad featured the A12 Bionic chip which already was two generations behind the A14 Bionic that was the latest last year. Its unlikely Apple would opt for the A15 chip for the iPad even though that is the chipset to power the upcoming iPhone 13.

That said, an older generation chip could still pave the way for the iPad 9 to be priced competitively. That way, the tablet will make for a great choice for students. A September launch will ensure parents are able to opt for the iPad 9 as schools start for the new session.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.