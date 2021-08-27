Good e-Reader

Apple expected to launch thinner iPad 9 this September powered by A13 Bionic

By Leave a Comment

Apple is reported to have an event lined up next month, and there are a host of devices expected to be launched at the time. Prime among them is of course the iPhone 13 along with maybe the Apple Watch Series 7, the new AirPods 3, and the MacBook Pro. Then there also is the 9th gen iPad that too could be part of the launch party, together with the iPad Mini 6 as well.

However, unlike the iPad Mini 6 that is expected to go for a thorough makeover, the iPad 9 is rumored to continue with the same basic form factor, save for a thinner profile this time. As Mark Gurman of Bloomberg pointed out, that includes thick bezels for the top and bottom, with the chin also hosting the classic Home button together with Touch ID as well. With the width getting downsized, there likely will be a similar reduction in weight as well.

Coming to the choice of processor, chances are that it is the A13 Bionic chip that would be powering the 9th-gen iPad. This assumption stems from the fact that the 8th-gen iPad featured the A12 Bionic chip which already was two generations behind the A14 Bionic that was the latest last year. Its unlikely Apple would opt for the A15 chip for the iPad even though that is the chipset to power the upcoming iPhone 13.

That said, an older generation chip could still pave the way for the iPad 9 to be priced competitively. That way, the tablet will make for a great choice for students. A September launch will ensure parents are able to opt for the iPad 9 as schools start for the new session.

Share
Tweet1
Share
Reddit
Vote
Email
1 Shares
X Close
0