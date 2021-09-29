Can the Apple iPad Mini 6 be a good ebook reader?

The iPad Mini 6 is inarguably one of the best things – apart from the iPhone 13 – that Apple launched during its spring event. With an A15 Bionic chip, the new iPad Mini 6 is a powerhouse of a device that belies its small proportions. Couple to that its brilliant display and all-day battery life, and you have one of the best tablets for reading books, playing games, watching movies, and whatnot.

Here we are going to find out how good of a device the new iPad Mini 6 is for the book worms out there.

Now, the new iPad Mini 6 comes with a larger 8.6-inch display that is illuminated by 2266 x 1488 pixels. Apple prefers to call it is a Liquid Retina that packs in 326 pixels every square inch. That’s way better than the max 265 PPI that even the highest-specced iPad Pro has to offer. This should be an indication of the sharp images the new iPad Mini 6 is capable of.

In comparison, the Fire HD 8 which comes closest to the iPad Mini in dimensions comes with a 1280 x 800 pixel 8-inch HD display having 189 PPI pixel density. The new Kindle Paperwhite does better with a 300 PPI pixel density but that’s comparing chalk with cheese.

The iPad Mini 6 otherwise impresses with its color reproduction with an accurate depiction of the different color hues. Brightness and contrast too are great, all of which make for a truly immersive viewing experience. There is something called ‘jelly scrolling’ experienced by many and has been spoiling the fun for some though Apple has said it isn’t an issue that needs to be fixed.

So, does all of this make the new iPad Mini a nice eReader device?

That is something that perhaps is being asked for ages now, the iPad vs Kindle sort of a thing, and let’s set the record straight on this. For those who are looking for unadulterated reading pleasure, there is nothing better than the Kindle, and the new Kinde Paperwhite is a great piece of hardware.

However, if you are looking for a multitasking sort of device that is both handy and portable, there isn’t anything that can beat the iPad Mini at the moment. Colored comics look simply awesome on the Apple device, and so do animations that are butter smooth. Another huge positive with the iPad Mini is its compliance with the Apple Pencil 2 and can be used to make notes on the display.

So, for those who do research work and are into reading academic books a lot, the iPad Mini can make better sense as there always is the provision to make some quick notes or etch a diagram. If they need to do some further research on any topic, just launch the browser and search online for other resources. The iPad Mini will simply excel in such roles. You will also be able to communicate and collaborate with others thanks to the plethora of messaging apps it supports.

The Kindle meanwhile is just about reading, and it can easily exceed your expectations on that aspect. Sure there is a built-in browser but you’d be better off doing light research than pull off anything serious with it. That said, the front-lit E Ink display causes the least strain on your eyes compared to the front-lit display on the iPad Mini that can cause eye fatigue if viewed continuously for even a few hours.

When it comes to audiobooks, both the iPad and the Kindle are on the same level, which extends to both lacking a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. Interestingly, the new Paperwhite does not even have a speaker as well though the same on the iPad Mini offers a well-balanced audio output.

Which one to go for

So, the choice between the iPad Mini and an eReader depends on individual preferences, whether it’s a pure eBook reading device that you are seeking or a multitasking tablet. The thing to note here is that the iPad Mini has been primarily designed as a tablet and is mighty good at that. It’s small and light, is among the fastest in its class, has an excellent display, offers Apple Pencil 2 support, all-day battery life and so much more.

The Amazon Fire 8 HD can also be a decent offering in this segment but stops at just being that. It’s nowhere close to the iPad Mini 6 when it comes to performance and feature but can be bought for half the price of the iPad Mini 6.

For those who are seeking a device that offers pure reading pleasure having zero distractions look nowhere else than the Kindle.