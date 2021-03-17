Chuwi Hi10 Go tablet with Intel Jasperlake chipset launched

Chuwi has introduced its new Hi10 Go tablet that is based on the Intel Jasperlake N5100 chipset. Chuwi is claiming a flat 30 percent boost in performance thanks to the 10nm Celeron N5100 processor based on the Tremont architecture. The jump in performance does not come at the cost of battery power as the new Jasperlake chipset is also known to be extremely power efficient as well.

Coming to the tablet itself, it boasts of a 10.1-inch 2.5D curved glass IPS panel that is lit up by 1920 x 1200 pixels. Onboard, you have 6 GB of LPDDR4 RAM along with 128 GB of EMMC storage. Keeping everything moving is a quite generous 22 kW battery. The tablet is also accompanied by the Hipen H6 stylus as well as a detachable keyboard. For connectivity, there is a pair of USB Type-C ports, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, an HDMI out slot, and a microSD card reader.

Price has been kept a secret though, but won’t be the same for long as the tablet is all set to launch globally in April 2021 itself.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.