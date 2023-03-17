Good e-Reader and Bigme InkNote Color Plus e-note shipping ahead of schedule

Bigme has announced that the world’s first 10.3-inch e-note device featuring the Kaleido 3 color E Ink screen that it developed in partnership with Good e-Reader, the InkNote Color Plus, will be available for early shipment. Customers can now take advantage of early shipment by placing their orders and finalizing the payment. Those who have placed their orders via Good E-Reader will have their devices shipped in April.

Launched only in February, the new InkNote Color Plus e-note device comes with a 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 color E Ink display based on Print Color e-paper technology. It uses RGB color display principles to produce warm color displays from black and white e-paper films and is an upgraded version of the Kaleido Plus technology.

Compared to the previous generation E Ink Kaleido Plus, the Kaleido 3 black and white resolution has been increased from 1872 x 1404 pixels to 2480 x 1860 pixels while pixel density has gone up from 227 PPI to 300 PPI in monochrome mode. Similarly, color resolution too has improved from 117 PPI to 150 PPI, with a 30 percent increase in color saturation. Additionally, it supports animation playback and video as well.

E Ink Kaleido 3 also features a front light designed by the E Ink front light design team called “E Ink ComfortGaze.” This front light technology can reduce the amount of blue light reflected from the display surface, thereby allowing for markedly enhanced reading comfort. Compared to the previous generation front light design, it reduces BLR (Blue Light Ratio) and BLTF (Blue Light Toxicity Factor) by up to 60 percent and 24 percent respectively.

Those interested can place their orders at the Good e-Reader Store.