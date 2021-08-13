Honor Tab V7 Pro is the newest iPad Pro killer on the block

Here is another tablet device from China that too is aiming for the segment where the likes of the Apple iPad Pro or the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series operate in. It is the Honor Tab V7 Pro powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset and is the world’s first tablet to feature the 6nm flagship processor from the Taiwanese chipmaker, the Notebookcheck reported. There is a max of 8 GB of LPDDR4 RAM on board, along with 256 GB of storage. Plus, there is the provision to add more RAM as well.

The tablet comes in three Wi-Fi-only trims which start with the one having 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Next up is the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage while the top model features 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of native storage. The 5G-ready version features 8 gigs of memory along with 256 GB of storage.

Upfront, there is the 11-inch 120 Hz LCD display having 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. That translates to a pixel density of 276 PPI, which is higher than that of the iPad Pro or the recently launched Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series. Other highlights of the display include 500 nits brightness, DCI-P3 color gamut, 16:10 aspect ratio, along with 1500:1 contrast ratio, all of which compares favorably with the best in class.

For OS, the Tab V7 runs Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11 OS. Honor said the OS has been optimized to allow for multi-window and split-screen operations along with other desktop-like features like drag and drop and such. The tablet is also compatible with the Magic Pencil 2 stylus and a keyboard case that further augments the desktop-like experience. Power comes from a 7250mAh battery that is backed by a 22.5W fast charger.

Another highlight of the tablet is the advanced 7-layer cooling tech it comes with, which allows for faster and more efficient dissipation of heat. For optics, the tablet comes with a dual-cam setup comprising of a 13 MP primary cam and a 2 MP macro shooter. Then there is a quad-speaker arrangement too while connectivity options onboard include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB-C port along with a dual SIM card slot as well. The tablet is quite handy too, weighing in at just 485 grams while having a thickness of just 7.25 mm.

The price structure is as follows:

6 GB + 128 GB Wi-Fi – 2,599 Yuan ($401)

8 GB + 128 GB Wi-Fi – 2,799 Yuan ($432)

8 GB + 256 GB Wi-Fi – 3,299 Yuan ($509)

8 GB + 256 GB 5G – 3,699 Yuan ($571)

(The USD conversion is for reference purposes only.)

The tablet otherwise comes in shades of Dawn Blue, Dawn Gold, and Titanium Silver. Of these, the first two variety features a leather back made of Italian calfskin while the silver model features a glass back. No word yet as to when the tablet is going to launch outside of China.