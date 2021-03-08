Huawei flagship tablet MatePad Pro 2 5G expected to launch next month

Huawei is all set to launch a slew of new hardware next month, which likely will include the company’s newest flagship tablet offering, the MatePad Pro 2 5G as well. Among the other devices expected to see the light of day during the time include the P50 series of camera-centric phones that would serve as the company’s year-2021 flagship phone offering.

However, coming to the tablet, there is very little that is known of the MatePad Pro 2 5G at the moment. The tablet was last heard about a month back when it made it past the Chinese 3C certification site where some details of the tablet also got revealed.

For instance, the tablet was confirmed to come accompanied with a 40W charging support along with a 27W wireless charging solution. The latter no doubt will make the new Huawei tablet unique in its class and should allow for considerably faster energy refills than what its competitors are capable of.

Apart from an improved charging speed, the other highlight of the new MatePad Pro 2 5G could be its Kirin 9000 chipset. The tablets would be running the company’s new PadOS which again happens to be the tablet-optimized version of its Harmony OS.

The MatePad Pro 2 is also expected to come in two versions, a base 12.2-inch model and a larger more up-market model featuring a 12.6-inch display. While Samsung is touted to supply the 12.6-inch panels, it’s Hua Xing that would be supplying the 12.2-inch displays. Both the displays will support a 120Hz refresh rate for an ultra-smooth scrolling effect.

Weibo Leaker by the name Digital Chat Station, known for its accurate leaks, had earlier claimed an OLED panel for the smaller version though it is not known what display type the larger model will come with. Meanwhile, among the other details known of the Huawei tablet include a quad-speaker arrangement and 5G connectivity. Battery capacity is expected to be more than the 7250 mAh rating that the current-gen MatePad Pro 5G comes with.

However, no matter how exciting the specs might sound, Huawei might still find the going tough post the launch of the tablet owing to the current ban on it by the United States. This has made it harder for the Chinese firms to have enough supply of the processors to ensure a smooth and full production run of the tablet devices.

More detail awaited. Keep watching.