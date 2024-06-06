Huawei MatePad 11.5 S PaperMatte Edition Now Available Globally

The Huawei MatePad 11.5 S with PaperMatte display is now available globally. This comes around a month after Huawei first announced the tablet device. As is already known, the MatePad 11.5 S is unlike others in that it comes with a paper-like display that makes it extremely eye-friendly. However, unlike e-paper display as seen on Kinde or Kobo devices, the MatePad 11.5 S comes with an 11.5-inch anti-glare LCD display with nano-scale etching technology which Huawei said allows for screen transmittance to 95 percent.

Further, the multiple magnetron nano optical layers present act to reduce screen reflectivity by 60 percent while the pixel-level precise matching ensures the display is as clear as it can be. The display has also won the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free, and Reflection-Free Certifications, as well as SGS Low Visual Fatigue 2.0 Premium Performance Certification. All of this makes it extremely safe for the eyes even when viewed for long.

This apart, the 144 Hz refresh rate ensures a sharp and crisp display while still being soothing to the eyes. A low refresh rate of E Ink panel happens to be one of its biggest cons. This makes the Huawei tablet just as well suited for playing games, watching movies and videos, or listening to audiobooks as it would be for reading e-books, documents, and such.

The tablet otherwise comes with an 8800 mAh battery that should more than a day comfortably. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The tablet also comes with a 13 MP rear and 8 MP front cam. It comes with four integrated speakers and a pair of microphones. Connectivity options include 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB 3.0. Sensors the tablet comes with include a gravity sensor, hall sensor, gyroscope, and an ambient light sensor.

The tablet is priced £349.99 in the UK and €399 in the Eurozone. As NoteBookCheck also mentioned, the price goes up to £449.99 or €499 with the bundled detachable keyboard. Huawei stated they are going to offer charger for free on all orders placed till July 5 while there is the M-Pencil 3rd Generation stylus that would accompany the keyboard SKU.