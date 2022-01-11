Huawei MatePad Paper tablet launch delayed

There have been reports of Huawei working on an e-reader and an e-note sort of a device, one that would be featuring an ink display with paper-like attributes. All of this likely points to the use of an E Ink display for the said devices, as is the norm with most e-reader and e-note devices. Now, there are reports about the MatePad Paper – as the e-note device is being referred to – making it past the 3C certification process.

Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of things that we know about the MatePad Paper except that it will feature a paper-like display and will be running the company’s Harmony OS2. According to a report on Min, a particular Huawei ink screen tablet bearing model HMW-W09 made it past the 3C certification process on November 24, 2021. The certification date of the HMW-W09 tablet is mentioned to be November 18, 2021.

The report further claimed that a tablet identified by model no. BZT4-W19 entered the network on the same day, that is Nov. 18, and bears 10V 2.25A, 22.5W fast charging specifications. However, while the HMW-W09 tablet foundry is Huizhou Guanghong, for the BZT4-W19, it is Heyuan Xike Communication.

There has been no official confirmation on the developments from Huawei so far and more details are awaited though what seems certain is that Huawei is delaying the launch for some unspecified reasons.