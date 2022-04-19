Huawei MatePapd Paper E Ink tablet in new white color option launched

Huawei has introduced a new White color option for its MatePad Paper E Ink tablet. The company had first launched the device at the Mobile World Congress 2022 and came in only a black shade. As GizmoChina described, the black-colored variant offers a ‘silky velvet-like warmth and mellow feeling’ which is soft to touch while having a bright feel to it as well.

Everything else with the tablet remains the same. That includes the 10.3-inch grayscale display having an 1872 x 1404-pixel resolution which translates to a pixel density of 227. The device also happens to be the first to come with TÜV Rheinland certification for a paper-like display which makes it extremely comfortable for the eyes. The slim bezels account for a screen-to-body ratio of 86.3.

Under the hood lies a Hexa-core Kirin 820E 5G processor coupled with 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage. The tablet supports both Wi-Fi 6+ and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity options. A 3625mAh battery keeps things going which Huawei said will allow for a standby time of 28 days. The tablet supports 22.5W fast charging tech with just 1.5 hours of charging being enough for 6 days of reading time.

Another highlight of the tablet is its support for the M-Pencil stylus which has a latency of just 26 ms while having 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor that hides within the power button. On the whole, the MatePad Paper comes across as a device that serves the dual purpose of both an e-reader as well as an e-note device.

The new white-colored version of the MatePad Paper is now on sale via JingDong and is priced at 2899 yuan, which comes to around $455. The black version of the same has already been on sale in China and Europe where it is priced at 2999 yuan or $472. It is not known at the moment when the new white color option is going to be introduced in international markets. The MatePad Paper in the original black shade has already been on sale in Europe where it is priced at 499 Euros.