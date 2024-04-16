iReader Smart 5 E Ink tablet set for launch on April 23

iReader is all set to launch a new E Ink tablet at an event scheduled on April 23, ITHome reported. The Smart 5, as the e-note device is named is being put forth as the best device to usher in the new paperless era. The company however isn’t revealing all about the upcoming e-note device, except that it will feature an 8-core processor and will have a separate graphics chip to allow for fluid responses and faster page refresh times.

The new e-note is also going to run SmartOS 2.0, with the latest iteration of the platform offering several enhanced features. Those include templates for common tasks such as schedule management, Cornell notes, SWOT model, and so on. iReader also stated the new Smart 5 e-note will have advanced AI functionalities and will allow the installation of third-party apps. There is going to be a new protective case along with a few other products launched during the event as well.

The new Smart 5 is going to replace the Smart 4 e-note that the company introduced in April last year. The Smart 4 comes with a 10.3-inch e-paper display having 227 PPI resolution. The front-lit display offers 28 levels of warm and cold light settings. On the inside, the e-note features a dual-core 2.0 GHz MT8113T processor coupled with 1 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage.

Other features of the Smart 4 include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity while there is also a USB-C port for charging and data transfer purpose. It also comes with a pair of integrated stereo speakers. Power comes from a 4000 mAh battery rated to have up to 60 hours of standby time. The e-note is accompanied by the X-Pen SE stylus that supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and offers a phenomenal note-taking experience. Another unique feature of the Smart 4 is that it comes with physical page turn buttons.

It now remains to be seen how the Smart 5 turns out to be. As is evident from the specs, there already are several scopes for improvement, such as a 300 PPI display. Maybe iReader will opt for the latest Carta 1300 display as well. Stay tuned.