Lenovo Tab P12 Pro gets FCC certified, launch imminent

The last time the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro hit headlines was when it was listed at the Google Play Console. That was also when a few key specs of the tablet were revealed, while experts opined it is due for launch soon. Now, as MySmartPrice revealed, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro successor has been spotted again, this time in the FCC certification site, which is further indication of it being on the verge of being officially launched.

While we await that moment, here are a few things that the tablet’s brief sojourn at the FCC has revealed. For instance, we know the tablet is identified by model no. Lenovo TB-Q706F which again is the same as was shown in the Google Play Console listing seen earlier. The FCC documents also revealed the tablet is going to support NFC and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac. The tablet is also shown to measure 286 x 185 mm.

Meanwhile, other details of the tablet that we got to know of via the Google Play Store listing include a Snapdragon 855 chipset at the core of the device that is coupled to an 8 GB RAM. The tablet is also shown to have a display resolution of 1600 x 2560 pixels, which translates to a pixel density of 240 PPI. For its software, the tablet is expected to run Android 11 right out of the box.

Design-wise, the tablet won’t be breaking any new grounds and isn’t different from the scores of other tablets launched in recent times. That said, images of the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro as revealed in the Google Play Store listing still manages to impress with its brilliant display along with thin bezels all around.