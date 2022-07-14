Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold foldable Windows tablet selling for a steep discount

Amazon Prime Day Sale is when you get the chance to pick up on the latest gadgets at surprisingly low prices. What is interesting is that it is not just Amazon but other manufacturers too join in the fun. Take for instance Lenovo which has slashed prices on several of its products. That includes the ThinkPad X1 Fold which is currently selling in the UK for £1,199.99, which is down from £1,669. Just a day back it was selling for an even lower £899. However, those who have missed the deal can still avail of the around £500 discount that the foldable Windows tablet is currently selling for.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold was launched in 2021 and comes with an Intel Core i5-L16G7 CPU that is paired with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. For display, there is the 13.3-inch OLED panel having 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution. The highlight here is of course the ability to fold across the middle, which makes it the world’s first foldable Windows PC. Lenovo also offers a mini keyboard in the package that when coupled to the device transforms it into a sort of a mini laptop.

That is not all as the ThinkPad X1 Fold also supports stylus operation, which is also another first in the segment. This way, it can also function as a tablet with the included pen good for making notes, annotations, doing sketches, and so on. The design is also such that the display exhibits minimal crease where the display folds. This ensures the display has greater endurance and durability.

All of it makes the ThinkPad X1 Fold a great tablet device to own, more so given the nice discount that is currently available on the device.