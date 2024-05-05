Meebook M103 with 10.3-inch E Ink display now on sale in China

As expected, the Meebook M103 has gone on sale in China. The e-note with a 10.3-inch E Ink display comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, the latter being further expandable via external cards to up to 1TB. The display comes with a 1404 x 1872 resolution and is front-lit with warm and cool temperature controls. This ensures you have the most optimum reading experience irrespective of the ambient lighting conditions.

The e-note is built around a 1.8 GHz Cortex A55 quad-core processor which should let the device perform its intended tasks without blinking an eye. Connectivity options the e-note supports include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 while there also is the USB-C port for recharging and doing data transfers. Keeping the device awake is a 4600 mAh battery which should last a couple of days comfortably. It runs Android 11 out of the box and allows the installation of third-party apps.

Included in the package is the electromagnetic pen that supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. You can jot down notes, scribble, draw, annotate, save them, or share them with others, all of which allow for enhanced levels of productivity and efficiency. There also is the integrated mic and speaker system. Built as per CNC one-piece molding process, the device is as thin as it can be, measuring just 6.8 mm at its thickest portion while weighing 465 grams.

The Meebook M103 can be bought via JD where it is priced at 1899 yuan.