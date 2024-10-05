New Fire HD 8 Price Discounted to Just $55

It has just been days since Amazon launched its new Fire HD 8 tablet featuring an enhanced processor and built-in AI capabilities. At $100 a pop, it was already affordable enough but Amazon is offering a flat 45 percent discount on it as part of an introductory launch offer. This has brought the tablet’s price down to just $55. This makes the new Fire HD 8 one of the most affordable tablets in the segment if you don’t mind being tied down to the Amazon ecosystem.

The tablet otherwise comes with 3 GB RAM and storage options of 32 GB and 64 GB. The price mentioned above applies to the base model with 32 GB of storage while the 64 GB model costs $85. Both the prices mentioned are for the ad-supported model. If you’d like to have the model without ads shown on the lock screen, you will have to pay $70 and $100 for the 32 GB and 64 GB versions of the tablet respectively. Color options include Black, Emerald Green, and Hibiscus.

As for the tablet, much of it is the same as its predecessor, save for the infusion of new AI features. It comes with a new Writing Assist and is designed to wield its magic on apps such as e-mail, social media, or Word documents where you need to type your thoughts out. However, with Writing Assist, much of the writing can be accomplished easily with just a few taps. There is also the new Wallpaper Creator that will let you create the wallpaper that you want.

The rest of the specs include an 8-inch HD display having 1280 x 800 resolution which translates to a 189 PPI pixel density. Powering the device is a Hexa-core 2.0 GHz processor of unknown make. There is the option to add another 1 TB of storage via SD cards. Options include a 2 MP front shooter and a 5 MP rear cam. Battery life is a commendable 13 hours, which means enough juice to stream movies or music, play games, read books, listen to audiobooks, podcasts, and such, things that Amazon claims the tablet is best suited for.

Top that off with a heavily subsidized price tag of just $55 and you have an absolute steal here. Go ahead and press the Buy button if you are looking for a no-frills tablet to take care of all your entertainment needs without burning your pockets. You won’t have to wait for the Prime Big Deal Days to kick off.