PalmReading announces new SmartAir e-note with 8-inch 300PPI E Ink Carta 1200 display

Another day and another new e-note device have come on to the scene. This time, PalmReading has introduced its new iReader SmartAir e-paper device which features an 8-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display having 300PPI resolution. Apart from offering enhanced clarity and sharpness, the new SmartAir e-note device has a 22 percent faster refresh rate and 15 percent better contrast. Along with the enhanced display parameters, the other significant development with the new SmartAir device is that it is now thinner by 38.5 percent. It measures 6.3mm in thickness while weighing quite conveniently 225 grams.

PalmReading said the writing aspect of the e-note too has been revamped, which includes enhanced writing friction so that the stylus allows for a more realistic writing experience that is the closest to real pen and paper. The company said the screen surface etching process has been upgraded in a manner there is no significant impact on light transmittance which stands at 91.83 while clarity has improved by 20 percent. PalmReading said they opted for the new-gen flexible ink film V400SU that has faster refresh and response times. The stylus otherwise supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

As for its internal specs are concerned, the SmartAir e-note device comes with a 2GHz dual-core processor and offers 64 GB of internal storage. It comes with a 2400 mAh battery which is rated to last 75 hours while having a standby time of 45 days. Besides, the e-note also features 28 levels of warm and cold dual-color reading lights which allow for the most optimum reading experience whatever the ambient lighting condition might be.

Coming to its availability, the iReader SmartAir e-note can be purchased via JingDong which ships worldwide.

