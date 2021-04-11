Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite European launch likely just around the corner

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite could be launched anytime now given that support pages for the same have already gone live in several European countries such as Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, Germany, Russia, and so on. That points to an imminent launch in those regions sometime soon though no specifics have been mentioned so far.

Interestingly, no model name has been mentioned in the support pages, instead depicting only the model no. SM-T225. Now, that was also the model number of the Samsung tablet that was seen on the database of several regulatory bodies like the FCC, Bluetooth SIG, Geekbench, and TUV Rheinland. However, it is being speculated the tablet will eventually be named Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which in turn is going to be a more scaled-down version of the already budget-oriented Galaxy Tab A7.

Meanwhile, notable leakster Evan Blass has in the recent past claimed the A7 Lite will come with an 8.4-inch LCD display while on the other side of it will be an Helio P22T chipset making up the core of the device. Further, there is going to be a 3 GB of RAM onboard though no word yet as to how much storage will be on tap. Power will be coming from a 5100 mAh battery.

Meanwhile, there have also been renders of the device leaked online that reveal a squarish camera module on the rear comprising of a single camera sensor. There is no provision for an LED flash, which makes it quite intriguing. Similarly, there is going to be a front-facing camera for selfies or video calls.

The renders have also revealed quite thin bezels – by tablet’s standards – along the sides while the same along the top and bottom are slightly more pronounced. Previous reports had claimed the A7 Lite will be launched around June this year together with the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite as well though it seems Samsung is advancing its plans here with the A7 Lite tablet model.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.