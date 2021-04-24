The TCL NxtPaper tablet is delayed

TCL stated back in January that their Nxtpaper tablet is going to be released in April, but this longer appears to be the case. The company is finding it difficult to find any retail distribution partners to sell the device in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, primarily due to COVID shutting down most stores, so it would only be sold online. TCL has been very quiet regarding their Nxtpaper tablet and I would not expect a finished product being released until May or June.

The Nxtpaper tablet features a 8.8 IPS display with a resolution of 1440×1080 with 200 PPI. It has a 10-point capacitive touch screen display. Although there is no light on the device, TCL will be producing one that slots into the USB port. You will be able to easy flip orientations with the G-Sensor, Hall Switch, L-Sensor and P-Sensor. It is also somewhat waterproof, with a certified rating of IP52 for water and dust resistance.

How does the NXTPAPER tablet handle brightness? It has an automatic adaptive brightness engine that detects the ambient light of your environment and adjusts brightness and color temperature accordingly for the best viewing. It currently has 26 unique eye protection patents and certifications from TÜV Rheinland, SGS and VDE. Innovative display technology filters out harmful blue light for softer, more natural illumination. The screen has no flickering images and no blue light. The TCL Nxtpaper caught our eye precisely because of its advantages over other display types. TCL says Nxtpaper reuses natural light for full-color reproduction, and that it can producer a 25% higher contrast than e-ink. It’s also 65% more power efficient than LCD meaning devices that use Nxtpaper will last longer on a charge.

Underneath the hood is a MediaTek Helio MT8768 processor and a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and has an SD card, capable of an additional 256GB of storage. It has USB Type-C, FM radio, Bluetooth 5.0. You will be able to take pictures via the 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and has a front-facing 5MP camera. There are stereo speakers, so you will be able to listen to audiobooks, music or podcasts, or you can plug in wired headphones into the 3.5mm headphone jack. There are two microphones, which will be useful if you want to install Zoom, Whatsapp, Skype or even Discord for voice communication. Speaking of which, there are numerous ways to connect to the internet. It has WIFI, but also a SIM card slot for GSM: B2/3/5/8, UMTS or WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8, TD-SCDMA: B34/B39 or LTE: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/17/18/19/20/26/28/34/38/39/40/4.

