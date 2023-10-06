E Ink Spectra 6 and Kaleido 3 clinches gold awards at 2023 SDIA Awards

E Ink, a pioneer in e-paper technology, proudly announced its recognition with two Gold Awards at the “2023 SDIA Awards—Innovative Display Award,” organized by the Smart Display Industrial Alliance (SDIA). The accolades acknowledge the groundbreaking contributions of E Ink Spectra 6 and Kaleido 3 color e-paper display technologies.

Mr. Johnson Lee, Chairman of E Ink, expressed gratitude for the prestigious awards, emphasizing the company’s two-decade commitment to advancing e-paper technology. The “SDIA Awards—Innovative Display Award” celebrates companies’ contributions to forward-looking display technologies, enhancing Taiwan’s smart display industry’s global competitive strength.

E Ink emerged as a standout winner, securing dual Gold Awards for its two revolutionary color e-paper technologies. E Ink Spectra 6, introduced earlier this year, sets new standards for full-color e-paper technology with unparalleled color saturation and vibrancy for reflective displays, rivaling advanced paper-based color printing.

Built on the E Ink Spectra technology platform, Spectra 6 mimics print-quality for various applications such as posters, billboards, POP displays, and in-store advertisements. The technology optimizes color spectrum, employs advanced color imaging algorithms, and operates at 200 PPI resolution and a 30:1 contrast ratio. Expected in 2024, it offers dynamic visual effects through the E Ink Sparkle™ design, enhancing product advertising and marketing effectiveness.

The second awarded technology, E Ink Kaleido 3, utilizes the RGB color display principle for warm-colored displays with 4,096 colors. It provides a comfortable, non-glaring experience for viewing color digital content, resembling the effects of color-printed paper billboards. E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor operates even in extreme temperatures without requiring additional energy-consuming equipment, making it suitable for outdoor digital billboards.

The ultra-low power consumption of E Ink electronic paper, coupled with solar panels, allows E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor to operate sustainably without drawing power from the grid. The application of the world’s first E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor e-paper display digital billboard in Sydney, Australia, showcases the environmental benefits of E-paper technology.

E Ink compared the carbon dioxide emissions impact of using e-paper advertising billboards, LCD screens, and traditional one-time printed promotional posters for outdoor digital billboards. The results indicate that e-paper advertising billboards significantly contribute to reducing CO2 emissions, making them an environmentally friendly choice for outdoor displays.