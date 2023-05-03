Inkplate, a leading manufacturer of e-paper displays, is set to launch its highly anticipated Inkplate 5 e-paper display on Crowd Supply. The launch will take place on May 4, 2023. It is expected that it will generate the interest of e-paper display enthusiasts, developers, and hobbyists around the globe.

The company has a strong record of delivering high-quality and innovative e-paper displays. Its previous products, including the Inkplate 6 and Inkplate 10, have received widespread praise from developers and hobbyists. With the launch of Inkplate 5, the company aims to deliver a next-generation e-paper display to its customers.

High Resolution

The Arduino-compatible board of Inkplate 5 features a 5.2″ e-paper display with a resolution of 800 x 600 pixels. This widens the applications of e-paper displays, such as e-readers, tablets, smartwatches, and other low-power devices. Additionally, the display has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, making it easy to integrate into IoT and other connected devices.

One of the amazing features of this Inkplate is its support for a partial refresh. This technology enables the display to update only changes in pixels, resulting in faster and more efficient refresh rates. This e-paper display is based on the ESP32 microcontroller, which offers a powerful and flexible platform for development and customization.

Durable Construction

The Inkplate 5 has a flexible and durable construction, making it a portable device you can easily carry while traveling. The display of this Inkplate is entirely based on a flexible PCB, which can be easily integrated into a wide range of form factors and designs. Moreover, a layer of polycarbonate over the display protects it against scratches and other damage. Requiring only 18 uA in low-power mode, Inkplate 5 can last for months on a single Li-ion battery charge.

In conclusion, the Inkplate 5 has the potential to become a go-to choice for developers and hobbyists looking to integrate e-paper displays into their projects. And with the backing of the Crowd Supply community, Inkplate is well-positioned to deliver a successful and impactful product launch.

