Children’s Books Market to Increase by USD $711.99 M Between 2022-2027

According to Technavio, the interactive children’s books market is expected to grow by USD 711.99 million from 2022 to 2027. Additionally, it is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.43% from 2022 to 2027.

These are several contributing factors leading to this humongous growth. It includes the rise of interactive books for early literacy, the growing rage of eBooks, and the growing usage of gamification for interactive education.

This research has covered many aspects in detail, such as adult books, higher education course materials, K-12 instructional materials, children’s books, and others), distribution channels (local bookshops, online, specialty stores, and retail shops), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). It also comprises a thorough analysis of drivers, trends, and challenges.

The rise of e-books and new launches now and then makes reading more immersing. Moreover, the anticipated launch of Kindle Paperwhite 6 is on trend. With so many interaction methods, the Interactive Children’s Books Market will surely witness some rise.

Thanks to technology, new ways of learning, etc., it’s helpful for the young generation. Also, there is an increase in awareness among parents and educational initiates. This interactive session can help in overall development and more.

Useful Findings

Here are some important highlights of the survey: