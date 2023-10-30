Children’s Books Market to Increase by USD $711.99 M Between 2022-2027

According to Technavio, the interactive children’s books market is expected to grow by USD 711.99 million from 2022 to 2027. Additionally, it is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.43% from 2022 to 2027.
These are several contributing factors leading to this humongous growth. It includes the rise of interactive books for early literacy, the growing rage of eBooks, and the growing usage of gamification for interactive education.
This research has covered many aspects in detail, such as adult books, higher education course materials, K-12 instructional materials, children’s books, and others), distribution channels (local bookshops, online, specialty stores, and retail shops), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). It also comprises a thorough analysis of drivers, trends, and challenges.
The rise of e-books and new launches now and then makes reading more immersing. Moreover, the anticipated launch of Kindle Paperwhite 6 is on trend. With so many interaction methods, the Interactive Children’s Books Market will surely witness some rise.
Thanks to technology, new ways of learning, etc., it’s helpful for the young generation. Also, there is an increase in awareness among parents and educational initiates. This interactive session can help in overall development and more.
Useful Findings
Here are some important highlights of the survey:
- The insights into American reading habits are a mix of all reading platforms. In this study also, the physical book segment has a great impact. This style imparts a sense of belonging and engagement, which helps capture children’s attention.
- APAC will contribute 45% to the development of the global market during the forecast period.
- The adult books element was estimated at USD 35.06 billion in 2017 and persisted to increase until 2021.
- The audiobook market size is calculated to rise at a CAGR of 25.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is predicted to increase by USD 10,910.21 million.
- The paper comic books market size is evaluated to grow at a CAGR of 2.01% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is predicted to increase by USD 818.03 million.
