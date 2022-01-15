ComiXology to get integrated into Amazon Kindle

ComiXology may have had an independent existence even after being acquired by Amazon eight years ago, but all of that is set to change. Among the changes forthcoming include a general ban on the download of DRM-free comics, apart from the ComiXology app itself getting integrated into the Kindle app.

No date has been fixed, as yet and according to The Register, the ComiXology app still can be downloaded and used to read comics via it. That said, a ComiXology blog post did mention there are some changes expected in early-2022 while the company’s login page too is asking members to merge their accounts with the Amazon account.

The ComiXology app is going to be retired soon and will be fully integrated into the main Kindle app for Android and iOS. There is a FAQ page that aims to help users migrate to the Kindle app and view comics. The Kindle app has also been enhanced to show the panel-by-panel ‘Guided View’.

Also, while it is still possible to download DRM-free comics from ComiXology, that would change once all of it migrates to an Amazon site or app. Meanwhile, the ComiXology titles can already be viewed in the Kindle library, which makes it easy to download and view the comics on a big screen as well if you so wish to.